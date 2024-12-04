Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: House COVID Report Settles Origins Issue

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the House subcommittee on the COVID-19 pandemic offers the most "satisfactory explanation" for the origins of the coronavirus.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, on which Republicans hold the majority, issued its report on Wednesday concluding that COVID-19 "most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China," and accuses public health officials of participating in a "coordinated effort … to ignore natural immunity and suppress dissenting opinions."

McCormick, who sits on the panel, told "National Report" that "there is no other satisfactory explanation for how this developed … we know it came from a Wuhan lab leak because they were trying to develop it, they announced they were going to try to develop it and then it happened, this should not have been any kind of surprise to any scientific mind out there."

The congressman also pushed back on the report released by House Democrats on the panel that claims "Select Subcommittee Republicans spent the 118th Congress advancing a political agenda that has contributed little to the essential work of getting ahead of future public health crises and saving future lives."

The Democrat report also states that the evidence to support the lab leak theory is "largely circumstantial" and cannot be confirmed.

"Republicans' investigation did not uncover the origins of COVID-19 — Both pathways remain plausible and we are more or less where we started," the Democrat report states.

McCormick told Newsmax: "When I saw the [Democrat] report, it's actually titled that this is a partisan witch hunt, basically."

He said, "We never mention Republican or Democrat when we were interviewing witnesses. I have no idea if they're Republican or Democrat. What mattered to me is how the public was treated, how we actually put politicians in power over the people making their own decisions."

McCormick said, "When it came to origins, they went against the science."

