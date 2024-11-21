Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Gaetz Deserved to Have Senate Hearing

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew his name from consideration for attorney general on Thursday after allegations of sexual misconduct and other transgressions became too much of a distraction for Republicans looking to fill the position with less drama.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax he was disappointed Gaetz didn’t get a chance to have a hearing.

"Who saw the report?" McCormick told "Newsline," referring to a House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz that has yet to be released. "I'm almost certain that the FBI already looked at this report [and] did not prosecute him. They were one of the first ones to look at it. A completed report. And so therefore, I'm just a little disappointed the [nomination] didn't get to run its course."

McCormick lamented the more scandalous side of politics saying, "this is the Democrats and everything they do."

"You've seen people literally lambasted or had no stains on their record," he said. "People like Clarence Thomas and other people who basically had hearsay brought against them as if they were criminals, watching their families suffer, watching what happens in politics actually kind of makes me sick."

McCormick added he has witnessed such tactics in his own pursuit of office.

"I remember what happened in my primary and in my general [election] and the things you're accused of," he said. "There is no end to the slanderous things that can happen to anybody in the public eye. I guess, unfortunately, it’s just a side product."

