Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: WH Won't Admit Biden's Diagnosis

The White House has a medical diagnosis about President Joe Biden, but "they just don't want to admit it," Rep. Rich McCormick said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It doesn't matter if he has Parkinson's or some other cognitive decline or some dementia, whether it be Lewy body or otherwise, his state is obvious to everybody," the Georgia Republican, also an emergency room physician, said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"You don't have to be a doctor to see what's happened to him in the last four years."

But now, after the debate with former President Donald Trump, and other actions the president has made, "It's so obvious you cannot even deny it," said McCormick.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland won't allow members of Congress to see the tapes of recordings between Biden and special counsel Robert Hur, whose report pointed to issues with the president's age, and that proves "more of the cover-up that's just now coming to light," McCormick said.

He added that Biden's "cognitive decline is obvious," and said that is a concern when it comes to him making a life-or-death decision.

"Whether it be a Marine halfway around the world or pressing something with the nuclear football involved, this is concerning for the most powerful person in the entire world him to have cognitive decline that fast," said McCormick. "I think unfortunately for him, he's not going to make it through this presidency, let alone the next four years."

Meanwhile, he said it's "tricky territory" to know what information to release about Biden.

"We're all public figures," he said. "The public has a right to know who their leader is going to be able to remember if he's going to be able to make decisions. I mean, this is a really important thing for the public to know, especially when it comes to the 25th Amendment and whether he's even going to be allowed to stay in office."



McCormick added that it's a "hard decision" to reach about Biden.

"I know people are emotionally attached to him," he said. "I know they have a big investment. I know this is unprecedented, but this is something that is important right now and we have a right to know."

There have also been many calls for Biden to take a cognitive test, which he has resisted, and McCormick said one may not be needed.

"We can see it, obviously, in front of us every day," he said. "He can't even get through a press conference and refer to [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy as anything other than [Vladimir] Putin. I mean, it's embarrassing … overall, I think the obvious truth is that he is not fit to be the commander in chief. He's not fit to be the president. And we need to have some serious, consequential conversations about what's going to happen in this election."

