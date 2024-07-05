Ric Grenell to Newsmax: D.C. Looks Like 'Hunger Games'

Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence told Newsmax on Friday that Washington, D.C., with its skyscrapers and continued tug on taxpayers' wallets, looks like something out of a dystopian movie.

When asked by "Prime News" about the growth in the nation's capital, Grenell responded, "I'm reminded of the 'Hunger Games'."

"When you look at that movie," he said, "it is so realistic about the capital of every country trying to dictate with a bunch of elites to the rest of everybody, and finally, the people kind of had enough, and they start to fight back. And I think that's what's happening here in America.

Washington, D.C., is a city that is continuing to go with incredible growth," he added. "You see a skyscraper on every corner. It doesn't matter what the economy looks like; the budget and the people in Washington, D.C., are getting bigger."

"I actually think, as conservatives," Grenell continued, "we've got to stop asking those people who live in Washington to somehow shrink their power and somehow become less relevant. They're never going to do that. That would be akin to coming to my city in Los Angeles and announcing that you have a great idea, and that's to get rid of movies. They're going to say, Kill that person, get them out.

"And so we've got to recognize that the industry in Washington is big budgets, more of your tax dollars, and more programs because everybody there goes to school together, they go to church together, and none of them are going to step out and say, Let's make our city less powerful."

