WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: budget | deficit | econmy | biden administration

CBO Projects FY 2024 Deficit to Jump to $1.9 Trillion

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 02:17 PM EDT

The U.S. budget deficit will jump to $1.915 trillion for fiscal 2024, topping last year's $1.695 trillion gap as the largest outside the COVID-19 era, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday, citing increased outlays for student loans, Medicaid, bank failure costs and aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The CBO said these higher outlays would make up some 80% of a $408 billion increase in this year's projected deficit since February, when it forecast a $1.507 trillion deficit. If realized, the forecast would mean a second consecutive substantial deficit increase for U.S. President Joe Biden after deficits fell substantially in 2022 as COVID spending subsided.

For the fiscal 2025-2034 decade, the CBO raised its cumulative deficit forecast to $22.083 billion, up $2.067 trillion from the February projection.

The estimates are based on current tax and spending laws and assume that individual tax cuts passed by Republicans in 2017 will expire on schedule at the end of 2025. Tax experts estimate that making all of these cuts permanent, which Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has proposed, would add another $4 trillion to the 10-year deficit.

The CBO, Congress' non-partisan budget referee agency, also updated its U.S. economic projections, increasing its calendar 2024 forecast for real gross domestic product growth to 2.0% from 1.5% in February, amid stronger-than-projected activity, job growth and inflation.

The CBO projects a lower unemployment rate for 2024 at 3.9% compared to 4.2% in February and includes no Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. budget deficit will jump to $1.915 trillion for fiscal 2024, topping last year's $1.695 trillion gap as the largest outside the COVID-19 era, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday, citing increased outlays for student loans, Medicaid, bank failure costs, and more.
budget, deficit, econmy, biden administration
247
2024-17-18
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 02:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved