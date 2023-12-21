Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Behaving Like Maduro

President Joe Biden is behaving like Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and it's clear to see the White House has a hand in efforts to remove Donald Trump off the presidential ballot in California and Colorado, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Thursday.

“I think everybody sees that [removing Trump from the Colorado ballot] is very political,” Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, told “Wake Up America.”

“This is a real problem for the United States. I’m sure that you’ve seen, and others have seen that the president of El Salvador, for instance, has condemned the United States, has said that we cannot lecture any other country about democracy when we are trying to remove the leading opposition figure from the ballot. Nicolas Maduro is doing the same thing. Right now, the leader of Venezuela is trying to keep his main opponent off the ballot. Joe Biden and Nicolas Maduro are doing the same thing.”

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency under the Constitution’s insurrection clause in the 14th amendment and ordered the secretary of state to exclude his name from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot.

California might be the next state to ban Trump over 14th Amendment concerns. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat, requested Wednesday that the state look into “every legal option” to do just that.

Grenell said all the people doing this in Colorado and California “are highly political Democrats. So, there’s no question they have been in contact with Washington Democrats at the White House. There’s no possible way that didn’t happen. … I think there’s no question when you see [White House press secretary] Karine Jean-Pierre and others talk from the White House — they have the same language about Donald Trump is a fascist and all of these messages.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com