×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | ballot access | colorado | california | 2024

California Lt. Gov.: Remove Trump From State Ballot

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 05:54 PM EST

Eleni Kounalakis, the Democratic lieutenant governor of California, called Wednesday for the state to weigh every option to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot.

Her request to Shirley Weber, the Democratic secretary of state of California, came just one day after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump not be allowed on that state's ballot.

"Based on the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling ... I urge you to explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California's 2024 presidential primary ballot," Kounalakis pleaded to Weber.

"This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of democracy," she added.

The Colorado high court had determined Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and thus violated the United States Constitution's 14th Amendment, despite no criminal conviction determining such yet.

As a result, it agreed with a lower court ruling that found him responsible for an insurrection.

However, it also expanded upon it. The Colorado Supreme Court argued that the Constitution's "insurrection clause" applied to presidents, making Trump ineligible to be on the ballot.

The lower court ruling held that the clause did not apply to presidents, and the argument is likely to be at the center of an imminent U.S. Supreme Court battle over Trump's ballot access.

"There will be inevitable political punditry about a decision to remove Trump from the ballot, but this is not a matter of political gamesmanship," Kounalakis said. "This is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our Constitution and our democracy."

A previous version of Kounalakis' letter incorrectly stated that a president "must be 40 years old" to hold the office. It was later corrected to the actual age of eligibility, which is 35 years.

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision is stayed until Jan. 4, subject to the appeals process.

"What a shame for our country!!!" Trump said in all-caps on his social media platform, Truth Social, after the Colorado ruling dropped on Tuesday.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Eleni Kounalakis, the Democratic lieutenant governor of California, called Wednesday for the state to weigh all options to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot.
trump, ballot access, colorado, california, 2024
337
2023-54-20
Wednesday, 20 December 2023 05:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved