Tags: ric grenell | newsmax | fani willis | georgia

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Fani Willis 'Clearly Lied'

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 02:54 PM EDT

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Thursday that Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, "clearly lied multiple times" during testimony.

Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is set to decide this week whether Willis should be disqualified from the case over her hiring of prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a relationship.

"I think that [Willis has] clearly lied multiple times and … there are no consequences for it," Grenell said on "Newsline," "I don't understand what's going on in Georgia, where someone can go on a stand [and] completely lie, we see the evidence."

He continued, "And not only is she lying, but she's confidently lying. There's nothing worse than somebody who is clearly not being honest, but is so confident in their spin and in their fakeness and in their lie, and that's what we see from her. Everybody sees it."

Grenell also addressed the case involving Trump's handling of classified documents after he left office, noting that he wouldn't comment on the case specifically since he testified before the grand jury, but said he could speak "about the larger issue" at play, and compared Trump's actions to those of President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"They're criminally charging this guy," Grenell said, referring to Trump, adding that "nothing … makes it more clear that the Washington types are just out to get him."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


