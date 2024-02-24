Ric Grenell to Newsmax: WH Has No Peace Plan for Ukraine

There was "no deterrence whatsoever" from the White House two years ago when the warnings were coming that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraine, and now there is no peace plan, Ric Grenell, the ambassador to Germany under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We spent two months where the White House messaged constantly that the Russians were coming, the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming; and we didn't do anything about it," said Grenell, speaking with Newsmax's "Saturday Report" from the Conservative Political Action Conference. "There was no thought from the State Department. [Secretary of State] Anthony Blinken didn't even speak up."

It was a "travesty," he added, that the United States did not have the European ministers immediately try to stop Russia.

"If we knew a war was coming, we should have done something about it," Grenell said. "Now we're going into year three, and we still don't have a peace plan. There's still no talk of a peace plan."

The Chinese put forward a plan about a year and a half ago, he added.

"I'm very clear-eyed about the communist Chinese but that was a pretty decent plan," Grenell said. "It had territorial integrity for the Ukrainians. [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy at the time when the Chinese plan came out, he said, 'Wow. The Chinese believe in territorial integrity. This is something I can work with.'"

But the White House "told them to shut up and they didn't want a peace plan," said Grenell. "Every single war is going to end with a peace plan. The first Ukraine war ended with Minsk and Minsk 2. We have to be able to be talking about a peace plan. That's my position."

Switching gears, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, also on the program, discussed the ongoing proceedings in Georgia to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from Trump's Georgia election case based on her personal relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

"We need cameras in the courtroom for all of the Trump cases," he said. "I think it makes the witnesses and their credibility pretty obvious. In this case, you could just tell the questions were being asked to lock them into a very specific story."

And if Willis is disqualified from the case, her office would be disqualified as well, which would "dramatically impact the case."

Whitaker said he does believe that the case will result in Willis' disqualification and that it will be up to another district attorney to decide whether to proceed.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com