Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Trump Trial Livestream 'Big Win'

Ric Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference trial being live-streamed on YouTube is "a big win for Trump."

Grenell, who was also Trump's ambassador to Germany, told "Newsline" that "this is a big win for Trump" and "a defeat for this craziness in Georgia, because the more transparency the better for our side."

He continued: "We see that this is a circus and the more the public can see that it's a circus the better. I do think, though, that everybody outside of the New York or Washington, D.C. newsrooms sees 91 charges as crazy.

"It's over the top, it's late, they didn't do it right away. They waited until the [2024] election. All of this is really seen by everybody outside of the political circles. It's only those people in the swamp that literally get all charged up about this."

Grenell further attacked the process.

"But I'm somebody who believes that they way over-crossed the line; 91 charges is something that really is a message for our side, which is, Look at the weaponization. Look how long they waited. Look how they're doing this right before an election.

"It's so obvious to everybody except all those, you know, Washington types."

