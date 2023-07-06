Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous' WH Can't Find Cocaine Source

Ric Grenell, former director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that it's "absolutely ridiculous" that the Biden administration can't figure out who brought cocaine into the White House.

"True to form in Washington, D.C., is the death of common sense," Grenell said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "When you find cocaine at the White House and the son of the president is in probably 100 pictures of cocaine and meth use, you would think that if you were using common sense, that you would go ask him and say, 'Is this yours? It was in a private place.'

"It's very difficult to bring cocaine or drugs or any type of illegal substances into the White House because you're searched. I would go so far as to say that the cocaine has to be either from a Biden family member or a Cabinet secretary. Those are the only people that are not searched completely. And so the Cabinet officials should all be asked, 'Was the cocaine yours? When did you last visit?' and the family members should be asked because this problem can easily be solved."

Grenell added: "They're cameras everywhere. It's absolutely ridiculous and the death of common sense to somehow say that we can't figure out who brought cocaine into the White House."

Asked to speculate about what the United States' allies and enemies must be thinking watching the incident play out, Grenell rattled off a litany of things that have come out of the Biden White House that serve to undermine America's standing around the world.

"Our enemies and others around the world see what is happening to the Democratic Party, and they're scared because most people who understand the world will say, 'If the United States falls, where do we go? What other place is going to be fighting for capitalism, the rule of law, democracy and common sense?'" Grenell said.

"I think what's emerging over this last three years is the death of common sense within the Democratic Party. We have a Supreme Court justice and a vice president of the United States, both who are in agreement that they don't know what a woman is. This is something that, if you would have told me three or four years ago was going to happen, I would have thought that you were crazy and should be put in a mental institution. … This is the death of common sense in Washington, D.C. The emperor has no clothes and no one will say it."

Grenell also commented on a secret meeting about Ukraine between former U.S. officials and prominent Russians that was reportedly held in New York in April.

"Here's the headline on the reality, is that the Council on Foreign Relations met with the Russians," he said. "That's all this is. It's crazy to think that somehow this is peace talks. … It's just an NGO that really placates the Washington, D.C., atmosphere of pro-war. … I don't find it to be anything that interesting. This meeting took place in April. We never really heard anything about it. We certainly don't know what the Biden administration is doing for peace talks."