Grenell to Newsmax: 'Shameful' Biden Overshadowed NATO Week

Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, told Newsmax on Thursday it's shameful that the spotlight was redirected from NATO to "incompetent" President Joe Biden this week with all of the hot spots around the globe.

Grenell joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to talk about the role that the American media has played in getting to this moment.

"Sadly, the entire NATO week has been overtaken by Joe Biden and the fact that he's completely incompetent," Grenell said. "I think this is a shameful moment for the American media, though, because they knew ... They knew all along that there is no news to this. They all knew last year before the primaries started.

"Consequences are now in front of us. They had an election; Democrats had an election. They chose Joe Biden," Grenell said.

"I don't really have any, you know, sympathy for this crowd. They knew this. They voted for him. They've now got to live with him. They can't undermine democracy now, change courses just because they're losing.

"I think ... we need to demand that Joe Biden stay because he was the one that was elected through this democratic process. If you want to undermine democracy, give it to a bunch of elites to try to throw out the one that the people voted for. I find it to be atrocious."

