Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Leftists Lost and Conservatives Won in Europe

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday that the "biggest takeaway" from the recent elections across Europe is that "all the leftist parties lost seats" while "all the conservative parties gained seats."

Elections for European Parliament took place over the weekend, and while the results are still being counted, early projections suggest a strong showing for conservative-leaning parties across the continent.

Schlapp told "National Report" that "immigration is a huge issue" driving voters in Europe.

"The idea that you can have unfettered illegal immigration or migration into your country is incredibly toxic in politics, in Europe and in American and other places," he said.

Schlapp continued: "The second thing that we learn is that the kind of establishment, center-right parties in most of these European countries, akin to the Republican Party here in America … [are] suffering from this idea of going along with the left but less," which he said is "the same problem we have here in the Republican Party."

He went on to address the upcoming parliamentary elections in Great Britain and France, noting that French President Emmanuel Macron "is in a defensive position" after "he was really destroyed at the polls" in the European Parliament election.

Macron "was slaughtered by the new populist party in France being led by Marine Le Pen," the National Rally party, which secured over 31% of the vote, the most of any party in the country.

Schlapp also noted that in the United Kingdom, Reform Party leader Nigel Farage, the former leader of the U.K. Independence Party that led the push for Britain to leave the EU, has "got a real chance to be the next prime minister of England" because voters have lost faith in the Conservative Party.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com