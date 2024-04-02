RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Biden, Censors Always the 'Bad Guys'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Newsmax on Tuesday to talk about his comments that boomeranged around the world, reaffirming his stance that President Joe Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Donald Trump, even if CNN did try to make him "look like a crazy person."

Kennedy defended his comments from 24 hours earlier, telling "Eric Bolling The Balance" that the people in power throughout history who censored free speech "were never the good guys."

Further, Kennedy told Bolling that the federal institutions under Biden are "politicized" against Trump.

Kennedy's whirlwind 24 hours started with an interview on CNN on Monday night.

"If you listen to what I said, I said, 'I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy than President Trump,'" Kennedy told Bolling. "But [CNN] put that, you know, 'Robert Kennedy declares President Biden a much worse threat to democracy than President Trump,' because I think that that meant that, in their calculation, that would turn liberals against me and make me sound like a crazy person to most liberals.

"What I said is really true," RFK Jr. said.

He cited books he read as a kid by Aldous Huxley, Robert Heinlein, and George Orwell.

"All these dystopian books about the rise of totalitarianism and the obliteration of democracy across the planet, and they always begin with people censoring free speech," Kennedy said. "There's no time we look back on history and say the people who were censoring were the good guys. They're always the bad guys because it's always the first step to totalitarian rule.

"Any government that can silence its opponent has a license for any kind of atrocity," he went on. "So free speech is the most important right because — and we saw during COVID — that as soon as they realized we would put up with censorship, you know, in those first months of 2020, then they went after the rest of the Constitution."

Bolling asked Kennedy if another example of the Biden's totalitarianism is the persecution of Trump with lawfare.

"You know, it's a difficult issue because on the one hand, we say no matter how powerful you are in our democracy that nobody is above the law, even a president of the United States. So if you violate the law, you ought to be prosecuted," Kennedy said. "But on the other hand, there's a counterbalancing force and prerogative and, you know, mandate which says, we don't want to be a banana republic, where people who hold political office can get jailed so that they can't run for office or the institution of government. Particularly, the law enforcement institutions are weaponized, politicized against them. That doesn't happen in the United States."

Kennedy's father, Robert Kennedy, was the attorney general of the United States from 1961-64 under his brother and RFK Jr.'s uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

"When my father became attorney general, in his first week in the Department of Justice … he said, 'Whatever you do, the No. 1 rule here is we do not ask whether somebody is Republican or Democrat.' Nothing is weaponized and that, you know, the people … respect the institutions of our democracy because we know they're not politicized.

"But today, they are being politicized."

Kennedy went on to cite the failed attempts to keep Trump off the ballot in three states.

"I am not a fan of President Trump, and I can talk a lot about the reasons why, but that's why I'm running against him. But I want to beat him on a level playing field," he said. "I don't want the election skewed so that half of America is not allowed to vote."

