RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Campaign Attracting People Who Normally Wouldn't Vote

Independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in an interview with Newsmax, said his bid for the White House won't actually take away votes from President Joe Biden, but is actually attracting people who wouldn't normally vote.

Kennedy made his comments during an appearance on "National Report" on Tuesday.

Asked if he's been approached by people to end his campaign because it would possibly take away votes for Biden, he said: "Polling suggests, I'm bringing a lot of people into the election process who otherwise wouldn't vote — who have withdrawn from it."

He said polling indicates that most people don't want to see a rematch between former President Donald Trump and Biden.

"And I feel like I'm giving them somebody else to vote for," Kennedy said. "You don't want to have to have to choose between the lesser of two evils."

He said people want to choose somebody who inspires them.

Kennedy also addressed the issue of members of his family — including his own sister, Rory — not wanting him to run.

"Well, you know, I come from a family that doesn't agree on 100% of the issues. It's a big family. I think the last time we got together there were 105 members of my family and many people in my family are working my campaign.

"I have many, many other members of my family who support my campaign. My family is like a lot of American families. We don't agree on 100% of the issues. We were encouraged to debate each other with passion with good information, and then to continue to love each other, even when we differ with each other on issues.

"I feel loved by my family, even the ones who don't I agree with what I'm doing today, and I wish our country could have the same thing where we can disagree with each other without hating on each other. I understand why people in my family are dismayed. We have a long relationship with President Biden.

"He's talked very fondly about my dad."

Kennedy noted five members of his family are working in the Biden administration.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com