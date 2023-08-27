×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk jr | dnc | joe biden | mainstream media | 2024 election | cia | weaponization

RFK Jr. to Newsmax: DNC Opposes Me Because I'm Threat to Biden

By    |   Sunday, 27 August 2023 10:40 PM EDT

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax on Sunday that the reason his campaign has been attacked by the party establishment is that he is a threat to President Joe Biden and the other parts of the power structure within the Washington Beltway.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Huckabee" show, Kennedy said the Democratic National Committee has rallied around Biden, "even though they have a rule as part of their charter that they have to be neutral" among party members.

He said "I don't get a hearing" in the mainstream media, because "this election, the DNC has been very open about disparaging my campaign, and they have allies in the mainstream media."

Kennedy stated that the other parts of the power structure to which he is seen as a threat include the pharmaceutical cartel, the military industrial complex, "this corrupt collusion of state corporate power that has put Wall Street's priorities above those of the American middle class."

He said he is also a threat to "all of those entities that really are operating within the Beltway to strip-mine the middle class of its wealth and its equity."

Kennedy said he is more of threat to this vast establishment than any other candidate, because he has been battling them for 40 years and understands "how the agencies work and how to unravel agency capture," adding that his family has had a "60-year fistfight with the CIA."

He said these parts of the power structure are part of the system and thus try to resist any change to it, adding that "we are seeing more and more of the weaponization of these enforcement agencies ... and the politicization of these agencies" than there have been in the past.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax the reason his campaign has been attacked by the party establishment is that he is a threat to President Joe Biden and the other parts of the power structure within the Washington Beltway.
rfk jr, dnc, joe biden, mainstream media, 2024 election, cia, weaponization
332
2023-40-27
Sunday, 27 August 2023 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved