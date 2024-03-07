RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Looking Forward to Debating Trump, Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president, told Newsmax on Thursday that he's looking forward to debating President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy would need to average 15% in five national polls and appear on enough state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority vote in the Electoral College, which is 270, to qualify, according to the threshold set by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

"There's three debates scheduled right now," Kennedy told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We don't know if President Biden is going to show up at them. I qualify for those debates because I've been polling consistently over 15% in that metric. … So, I'm looking for looking forward to debating both President Trump and President Biden."

Kennedy has been struggling to generate enough signatures to get on state ballots. He officially is on the ballot in Utah, New Hampshire, and Nevada, and a Super PAC supporting him, American Values 2024, said it is close to gaining enough signatures to place him on the ballots in Arizona and Georgia.

"We're going to be on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia," Kennedy said. "By the time that the debates occur, we will be on all those ballots."

