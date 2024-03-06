RFK Jr. Qualifies for Nevada Ballot, Campaign Says

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected enough signatures to qualify for the general election ballot in Nevada, according to his campaign.

Kennedy's campaign also won a lawsuit in Idaho to push back an unconstitutional signature deadline.

The signatures in Nevada still need to be verified by the state's election's office for Kennedy to be added officially to the November ballot, Politico reported.

"Today marks the end of the primary and the beginning of the general election," Kennedy said in a Tuesday release. "Nearly 70% of Americans don't want a Trump/Biden rematch from 2020. They want to vote for someone who represents hope and healing. For someone with an inspiring vision for America.

"I look forward to taking on Presidents [Joe] Biden and [Donald] Trump on the issues that matter most to Americans — from making housing and health care affordable to ending the forever wars and unraveling corporate capture of our government."

In the 2020 election, Biden defeated Trump in Nevada by less than 34,000 votes. They currently are the front-runners for the major parties' nominations.

Support for Kennedy in the swing state could determine who captures the Nevada's six electoral college votes.

RFK Jr. will be on the ballot in Utah and has collected all the necessary signatures to be on the New Hampshire ballot.

In Hawaii, the Hawaii Office of Elections has confirmed Kennedy supporters have collected the required signatures to establish the "We The People" party in Hawaii.

Kennedy supporters in California, Delaware, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas have filed political party paperwork, according to the Kennedy campaign.

The pro-Kennedy super PAC American Values 2024, which pledged $15 million to help Kennedy get on the ballot, said it has submitted enough signatures for him to make it onto the Arizona and Georgia ballots.

American Values 2024 co-founder Tony Lyons told Just the News that the "[t]he remaining states are Michigan, South Carolina, Maryland, California, West Virginia, Indiana, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts," CNN reported Feb. 27.

In Idaho, Kennedy challenged a state code mandating that independent candidates file nomination petitions no later than March 15 despite the U.S. Supreme Court having ruled more than 40 years ago that a March 20 deadline imposed by Ohio for independent presidential candidates to qualify for a state ballot was unconstitutional as too early and impairing the rights of voters.

A U.S. District Court judge said he will extend the March 15 deadline if the Idaho State Legislature fails to.