Democrats say they would support President Joe Biden at a 62% rate in their party’s presidential primary, despite many of them expressing admiration for rival candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Here are how the numbers break down:

19% say they would vote for Kennedy in the party’s primary.

4% say they would cast their ballot for author Marianne Williamson.

6% of Democrats say they would vote for some other candidate, while the remainder were undecided.

54% say they view RFK Jr., the late Bobby Kennedy’s son, favorably, compared to 31% who say they view him unfavorably, while 15% said they were uncertain.

The poll, conducted May 3-4, surveyed 910 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.