COS Poll: 66% Say Discontent With Biden Boosts RFK Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr. is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination in 2024, and he has risen to 20% in the primary in recent polls.

Two-thirds of voters, 66.1%, attribute RFK Jr.'s fast-rising support in the Democrat primary to general dissatisfaction with President Biden, according to a new poll from Convention of States Action (COS).

In the COS poll, 21% of voters say Kennedy Jr.'s rising support level is owing to his opposition to the political and corporate establishment in Washington.

RFK Jr. is the son of the former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and the son is positioning himself as a political outsider. Kennedy is a vaccine skeptic and is opposed to U.S. involvement in foreign wars.

Among voters, 9.9% say the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy's rising support is because of his position on vaccines and how COVID-19 was managed.

A smaller group of voters overall, 2.9%, say RFK Jr.'s anti-war stance is the reason for his ascendancy in the primary polls.

Among Democrat voters, 60.4% in the poll say Kennedy's rising support in the Democrat primary is general dissatisfaction with the president, while 22.6 % say the rising support is because of his opposition to the political and corporate establishment.

Republicans say dissatisfaction with Biden (71.2%) and opposition to the political and corporate establishment (18.8%) are the chief reasons for Kennedy's rise, while independent voters say dissatisfaction with Biden (62%) and opposition to the political and corporate establishment (23.6%) are the causes of RFK Jr.'s rise in polls.

In an online audio event on Twitter, RFK Jr. said: "I think the Democratic Party became the party of war. I attribute that directly to President Biden. He has always been in favor of very bellicose, pugnacious and aggressive foreign policy, and he believes that violence is a legitimate political tool for achieving America's objectives abroad."

Kennedy also wants to close the southern border and maintains that psychiatric drugs are responsible for gun violence in America.

Mark Meckler, president of COSA, said: "Americans of all backgrounds are fed up with the politics as usual coming out of the D.C. swamp. Like him or not, apparently many voters are seeing support for Kennedy as an expression of dissatisfaction with the Biden Administration."

The COSA survey, in partnership with the Trafalgar Group, was conducted May 9-12 with more than 1,000 likely general election voters. No margin of error was provided.