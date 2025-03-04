Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Democrats 'Can't Handle' Results

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax that he expects some rowdy Democrats to be on hand for President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

"They're knocking themselves out, demonizing Elon Musk, just to name one of the crazy activities that they're engaged in. And who knows, we might see them be a little crazy on the House floor tonight," Meuser said on "Newsline."



Meuser said the Trump administration is on target with what Americans voted for in the last presidential election.

"So results speak for themselves. President Trump is about results," he said. "President Trump is from the business world. Results aren't only the best thing. Results are the only thing in the business world and the left can't handle it."



The Pennsylvania Republican said liberal Democrats are not doing themselves any favors with their behavior.

"That's why the yelling and screaming and doing certain things that America finds, quite frankly, revolting," he said. "I mean, preserving bureaucracy, right? We want to preserve democracy."



Meuser predicted America may see more of that behavior during Trump's speech.

"They care about raising hell to the best of their ability," he said. "And I got to tell you, those comments about Elon Musk going back to Africa. I mean, you know, frankly, white or Black. Martin Luther King is rolling in his grave when he hears things like that, and somehow they don't get it. But most of America does. It's outrageous."

