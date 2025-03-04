Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Trump Will Lay Out Vision for Future

By reducing the size and scope of government, President Donald Trump is providing better opportunities for the American people for many years to come, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Speaking with ​​"Wake Up America" on the morning of Trump's address before Congress, the senator said "I am so looking forward to President Trump's remarks and hope that he will focus on what he has been able to accomplish in this first six weeks and lay out that vision for the future."

Blackburn emphasized that what "Trump is doing is getting government off of your back, out of your pocketbook and saying, Let's open doors of opportunity not only for today and tomorrow, but for decades to come. I agree with that and fully support him."

The theme of Trump's address is "renewal of the American Dream," and Blackburn said that talking about that is "so very important."

The senator explained that "I talk to Tennesseans every single day who want better for their children, who want their children to be able to dream those big dreams and find a way to make them come true."

Blackburn harshly criticized Democrats for planning to disturb the speech in various ways, saying that "because they don't have a message, they will resort to antics."

She pointed out, however, that the more Democrats "condemn what Republicans and this administration are doing, the more they distance themselves from the American people, [because] the American people fully support President Trump's agenda."

She added that if any Democrats are serious about not attending the address to Congress or not bringing a guest, "I have so many people that would like to be there, we would be happy to take your guest ticket off your hands."

