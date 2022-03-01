Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: 'Invasion' at US-Mexico Border Being Ignored

Rep. Matt Rosendale, while condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday on Newsmax further condemned the continued "invasion" of the United States' border with Mexico, where hundreds of thousands of immigrants have entered the country and illegal drugs have come across to flood states nationwide.

"You want to talk about an invasion? This is an invasion that has taken place in our southern border," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," adding that not enough has been said about the "700,000 illegals that were released into and distributed around our country."

"Who's going to pay for this, their education, their healthcare, their housing, their sustenance, because they cannot work legally?" Rosendale said.

The congressman said he spent a few days last week with Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and was told that "100% of the illegal drugs, methamphetamine and fentanyl" coming into Montana have come across the southern border.

"The shame of it is that we know how to stop this," said Rosendale. "We had 100,000 people die in the United States last year from drug overdoses, and most of that came from the fentanyl that's coming across the southern border."

But President Joe Biden is "allowing this invasion," the congressman said.

Rosendale also discussed Biden's State of the Union address and said he hopes to hear him speaking about issues that affect his constituents.

"Montana's No. 1 industry is agriculture," he said. "They want to hear what's going on with the agricultural community, whether we can have our labeling for our beef, whether we can more focus on the drought relief because we're in a severe drought in most of the state."

Americans and people in his state also want to hear more about why the Keystone XL pipeline has been cut off, particularly when the country is importing 600,000 barrels of crude oil a day from Russia when "we should be cutting off that and utilizing it as one of the strongest economic sanctions."

Meanwhile, Rosendale and 63 of his House GOP colleagues recently sent a letter to Biden urging him to work across the border with Canada to rescind its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for truck drivers crossing the border.

He said he participated in the truckers' rally this past Saturday in Great Falls, Montana, and insisted that the time for determining COVID-19 policy based on politics has passed.

"The Democrats are seeing right now that they're losing support," he said. "They cannot keep this fallacy going much longer. People are dropping the masks. They are not going to use vaccination passports and the trucking community is ready to do their job to help us loosen up their supply chain problems. Let's just get out of their way and allow them to do it."