Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: US Must Focus on 'Invasion' on Its Southern Border

The Biden administration is too concerned about the border of Ukraine, a country that is thousands of miles away, when the United States' southern border "has an invasion taking place," Rep. Matt Rosendale, who is sponsoring legislation calling for a focus on U.S. borders, said on Newsmax Monday.

"I introduced the Secure America's Borders First Act just last week to say if we are so concerned about the borders of a country several thousand miles away when our own southern border has an invasion taking place, we've got our priorities mixed up," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"We need to secure our southern border."

Further, Rosendale insisted that the United States has "no moral or legal obligation" to send U.S. soldiers or money into Ukraine to defend it from a Russian invasion when it is a country that most people would "have a difficult time finding on a map."

It's also important for the United States to defend its own border because of the amount of drugs that are coming in, said Rosendale.

"We had 100,000 people in the United States die last year from fentanyl overdoses," said Rosendale. "We've got our own problems taking place, and that was coming across the southern border from China. We need to make sure that we secure our borders first."

The United States also does not have "operational control" of the border, as the drug cartels have taken over, he added.

"We need to complete the wall," he said. "We need to complete the monitoring systems and make sure that we also complete the all-weather road so that the Border Patrol can go up and down that border and see what's going on. "

However, Democrats are still obsessed with former President Donald Trump and his investments in the border wall, and there are some "war hawks on both sides of the aisle who would love nothing more than to insert us into another conflict around the world, and it is a major problem," Rosendale added.

He also asked for answers about the 700,000 or more people who were released illegally into the United States last year.

"That is nearly the population of Montana," said Rosendale. "Where are they and what are they doing? What kind of criminal backgrounds do they have? We're not sure."

But what is for sure is that there are record amounts of criminals entering the country, and that is an issue, said Rosendale.

