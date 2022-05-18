Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Democrats Using UFO Hearings as Distraction

Democrat lawmakers want hearings on UFOs to distract Americans from focusing on the most serious issues facing the country, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Mullin appeared on "Wake Up America" and discussed the House of Representatives on Tuesday holding Congress' first public hearing in more than 50 years on government efforts to investigate UFO sightings.

"I believe this is a distraction because this administration and the Democrats here in Washington, D.C., they don't want to actually pay attention to what's happening in America," Mullin told co-hosts Rob Finnerty and Alison Maloni.

"They want to deflect. They want to ignore. They don't want to pay attention to the fact that inflation is costing Americans over $350 a month, and they don't want to talk about their strategic oil supply being so low and the disastrous decisions they made there. They just want to do anything they can to distract the American people, to try changing the news, the same thing they did in Afghanistan."

Mullin, who serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, explained that lawmakers held a public hearing and a closed, classified hearing on Tuesday.

"I didn't get any answers," he said. "Not in the classified or in the open hearing, I really didn't walk away with any definite answers on what we have there. All we know is that we don't really know what's really causing it.

"There were some [people] who said it may be a spaceship, it could be something happening at the same time that we are moving, it could be something that's coming from outer space. They never even identified if it was a ship or what it was. So, there was no answers."

The lack of answers supported Mullins' take that the hearings represented a Democrat attempt to distract from issues such as inflation, high gas prices, a baby formula shortage, a southern border crisis, among other issues.

"We still really [don't] know what it is that we're looking at," Mullins told "Wake Up America." "They call it, 'unidentified phenoms.' So, when we start looking at it, our biggest interest is, 'Is it a strategic phenom that we need to know about? Is this a national security risk?'

"At the same time, we're doing this public spectacle of UFOs and we're not really focusing on what's important right now, what's facing us when our strategic oil supply is the lowest it's been since 1987. We have inflation running rampant. It's not just a matter if we hit a recession now, it's do we hit hyper inflation which is going to cause to go even deeper into recession. And we're focused on something that really we didn't get any answers on.

"They said, 'Listen, we have something here, and we don't know what it is. We don't know if it's surveillance. We don't know of it's from outer space … from China. We don't really know what it is.' We got zero answers on that."

