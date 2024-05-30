Legal Experts to Newsmax: Something 'Fishy' in Quick Fraud Verdict Against Trump

The fraud conviction of former President Donald Trump was "fishy" coming so quickly after deliberations began Wednesday — and because of a "biased" judge who failed to "do anything the right way," legal experts told Newsmax.

On "Eric Bolling The Balance," former prosecutor David Gelman and trial lawyer Rebecca Rose Woodland railed at both the Thursday verdict and the behavior of presiding judge, Juan Merchan.

"I can't really justify what happened," Woodland said of jurors. "First, they said they were going home, then they said, 'oh, we have a verdict.' To have a verdict that was in that short amount of time before stating they were going home … it doesn't add up to me."

Gelman was also incensed at the abrupt end, saying "it doesn't feel right."

"He's completely biased," Gelman said of Merchan. "He wanted to make sure this jury heard everything from everybody. He wanted to hear from dead relatives, probably … He didn't do anything the right way."

"And that's exactly why there's going to be an appeal on this," Gelman said. "And Donald Trump is going to win that appeal, hand over. No question about it."

Gelman asked, "How you, 15 minutes before say, 'no, we don't have a jury verdict,' and now you say you do. It doesn't make sense."

"Something happened. I don't know what it is," Gelman speculated. "We will find out in the coming days, I bet, because these jurors are going to be talking, as the judge said they can. So I bet we're going to be hearing something, and something just smells fishy."

Both experts said they expect the case will ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court of the United States.

"There's so much … process violations in here," Gelman said. "It's going to make your head explode. How they did this, frankly, Judge Merchan, he really should be embarrassed. I know he's not, but he should be."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com