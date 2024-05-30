Trump Ex-fixer Michael Cohen: Big Day for Accountability

Onetime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness against Donald Trump in his New York criminal trial who detailed the process of hush money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, was pleased with Thursday's guilty verdict against his former boss.

Cohen, who during the trial acknowledged taking money from Trump during his work for him, and who was branded a liar and thief by the defense team, issued a statement on his reaction to the jury verdict:

"Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law. While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters."

He also thanked his attorneys.