Tags: randy weber | biden | age | democrats

Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Dems' Chaos Over Biden Unprecedented

By    |   Saturday, 06 July 2024 12:55 PM EDT

Democrats have never brought so much chaos to the American people as they have now with the growing concerns about President Joe Biden's age, Rep. Randy Weber said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I've paid attention since [former President Ronald] Reagan ran for reelection and I became a strong Republican in 1983, and I've never seen the chaos like they're fomenting upon the American public," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

There is so much chaos that "the American public should wake up and see this for what it is," he added. 

"We're a country of 248 years, and yet Joe Biden and the crazy left are doing everything they can to destroy as many of our freedoms as they can," the congressman said. 

Weber said he did not watch Biden's prime-time interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos Friday, in which the president said he would not be stepping down nor taking a cognitive test. 

"There's so much in the president's back pocket, it's unbelievable," said Weber.

"I don't call him President Biden, by the way. I call him President 'O'Biden' because I think he's Obama's third term."

"Obama started this country down the wrong path when he said America can no longer eat what they want, drive what they want, set their thermostats at 72 degrees, and expect the rest of the world to be OK with it," he said.

But the United States, as the "greatest country in the world," doesn't need the world's approval to "do the things that make us great," he added. 

Weber also discussed rising inflation, based on reports that the cost for a cookout on July Fourth was $71 for a family of four, up 30% from five years ago. 

He said that it will be up to the voters going forward if they want to escape inflation, as it will take them to vote Democrats out of office. 

"You know that under [former] President [Donald] Trump, we had the jobs and tax cuts, the Tax Act, and we were actually doing great," Weber said.

"You didn't see all this crazienss around the world. I doubt very seriously that you would see the world on fire, especially the Middle East, with President Trump in office."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax Media, Inc.

