WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joebiden | poll | election | democrats

CNN Poll: More Than Half of Democrats Want Biden Replaced

By    |   Friday, 05 July 2024 08:14 PM EDT

According to new poll this week by CNN, more than 50% of President Joe Biden’s own party said the Democrats will have a better chance at winning in November with a different candidate.

A total of 75% of all those surveyed said the Democrats have a chance of maintaining power with someone other than Biden at the top of the ticket. More than half — 56% — of Democrats polled agree replacing Biden increases the party’s chances. The same survey found Biden’s approval rating hit a new low of 36% with over 40% saying they strongly disapprove of the job the president is doing.

Democrats have found themselves in a state of perpetual crisis since Biden’s poor performance at last week’s debate sent his poll numbers plummeting. While Biden’s support among his own party is slipping away, former President Donald Trump’s appears to be gaining.

The CNN poll showed that 83% of Republicans surveyed felt Trump gives the GOP their best shot at winning the presidency compared to 72% who felt Trump was the best candidate in January.   

With the Biden White House scambling to do damage control, Democrats see a window in replacing Biden with a younger, more agile, and less well-known candidate. The CNN poll showed roughly half the public had no opinion or hasn’t heard of potential Biden replacements California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
According to new poll this week by CNN, more than 50% of President Joe Biden's own party say the Democrats will have a better chance at winning in November with a different candidate.
joebiden, poll, election, democrats
229
2024-14-05
Friday, 05 July 2024 08:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved