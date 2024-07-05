CNN Poll: More Than Half of Democrats Want Biden Replaced

According to new poll this week by CNN, more than 50% of President Joe Biden’s own party said the Democrats will have a better chance at winning in November with a different candidate.

A total of 75% of all those surveyed said the Democrats have a chance of maintaining power with someone other than Biden at the top of the ticket. More than half — 56% — of Democrats polled agree replacing Biden increases the party’s chances. The same survey found Biden’s approval rating hit a new low of 36% with over 40% saying they strongly disapprove of the job the president is doing.

Democrats have found themselves in a state of perpetual crisis since Biden’s poor performance at last week’s debate sent his poll numbers plummeting. While Biden’s support among his own party is slipping away, former President Donald Trump’s appears to be gaining.

The CNN poll showed that 83% of Republicans surveyed felt Trump gives the GOP their best shot at winning the presidency compared to 72% who felt Trump was the best candidate in January.

With the Biden White House scambling to do damage control, Democrats see a window in replacing Biden with a younger, more agile, and less well-known candidate. The CNN poll showed roughly half the public had no opinion or hasn’t heard of potential Biden replacements California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.