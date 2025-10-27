Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Mamdani a Communist, 'Jihadist'

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., did not mince words Monday on Newsmax when discussing the threat posed by Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party nominee for New York City mayor.

"Mamdani is the worst of both worlds," Fine said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He's not only a communist, but he's also a jihadist who stands and surrounds himself with those who believe in Muslim terror."

"He is one himself," Fine continued. "Remember, he wouldn't say globalize the intifada as bad. He wouldn't say Hamas should put down their weapons."

"He embodies the problem that we're facing in this country where these two horrible anti-American ideologies, communism, which we spent decades fighting, and Muslim terror, which we spent the last several decades fighting, are coming together."

The Florida lawmaker warned that people like Mamdani, who were born in Uganda, have not come to the United States to add to its strength.

"They've come here to destroy what made America great," Fine said.

Fine said he wants to go through every citizenship application of the past 30 years, to make sure they were filled out properly and did not commit fraud.

"They just did a study in Minneapolis where all the Somalis went, where they looked at a thousand cases of supposed illegal immigrants, and they found 50% of them engage in immigration fraud," Fine said. "How many of these people who are about to elect Mamdani lied to become Americans?"

