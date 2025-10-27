Mamdani's Donations Draw Largely From Outside NYC

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and leading contender in New York City's mayoral race, has centered his campaign on policies such as rent freezes, free bus service, and a city-operated grocery program.

While his platform emphasizes working-class priorities, the Gateway Pundit reported that new campaign-finance filings show that much of his support is coming from beyond the city he hopes to lead.

Records indicate that Mamdani raised about $1.05 million over five weeks, with more than $532,000, or roughly 53%, coming from donors outside New York City. Nearly half of that funding is therefore from contributors who cannot vote in the mayoral election.

Analysts note that such a high proportion of nonlocal money is unusual in city politics, where campaigns are typically fueled by residents affected directly by local policies.

An analysis reported by the New York Post found that Mamdani has collected more out-of-state contributions than his two main rivals combined. His campaign network extends nationwide, with support from progressive groups and activists who view him as a figure in a broader political movement rather than solely a local candidate.

Supporters cite these figures as evidence of Mamdani's ability to energize a grassroots network. His campaign has highlighted the relatively small average donation size, comparing his fundraising model to that of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. They argue that this approach reduces reliance on Wall Street and real estate interests that have long shaped city politics.

Critics counter that the mayor of New York wields authority over issues that directly affect more than 8 million residents. They question whether a candidate funded largely by out-of-town donors can remain focused on local needs and priorities.

The concern is amplified by the city's campaign-finance rules, which provide an 8-to-1 match for small contributions from city residents. Heavy reliance on nonlocal donations could reduce Mamdani's eligibility for matching funds and reinforce perceptions that his political base lies outside the five boroughs.

Despite the criticism, Mamdani's fundraising success has boosted his standing in a crowded field. Recent polls show him leading both former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and radio host Curtis Sliwa. Whether his national donor base can convert financial strength into local votes remains a key question as the race moves forward.

The New York Times reported on Monday that with early voting underway and one week left until Election Day, Mamdani holds a double-digit lead over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. A Suffolk University poll places Mamdani at 44%, Cuomo at 34%, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at 11%.