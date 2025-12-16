Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Sydney Attack Shows 'Pattern' of Islamist Violence

The weekend attack in Sydney, Australia, reflects a broader pattern of Islamic violence, but the political left is denying the threat because they are "rooted in a belief that all cultures are equal," Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I think it's incredibly upsetting because this isn't the only isolated incident of Muslim terrorism around the world," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early" on Tuesday.

He added that the United States has seen "multiple instances" of violence, but is still involved in a "pattern over and over again where we're importing people who do not share our values into our society."

Meanwhile, the left is "rooted in a belief that all cultures are equal, that we're all good people, that we can sit and talk through our problems, that we all share the same values," said Fine.

"And that is not true. There is evil in this world," he said.

He also criticized the use of the term "radical Islam," while stressing that "not all Muslims are terrorists, but many, many are."

Asked about Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's comments rejecting a link between the attack and the Palestinian statehood debate, Fine said recognizing Palestinian statehood would be a mistake and would encourage extremists.

"Well, he's completely wrong to recognize Palestine as a result of Muslim terrorists invading Israel, killing 1,200 people," Fine said. "It legitimizes the grievances of these lunatics."

Fine said he is pushing policy responses centered on immigration and citizenship review.

"One of the things I've said we need to do is we need to stop allowing immigration from these third-world nations that hate us," he said.

"We need to send home the people who are here from those countries, and then we need to go back, and we need to take a hard look at all of the people who've become citizens," Fine added.

