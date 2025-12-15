Morton Klein to Newsmax: Bondi Beach Hanukkah Shooting Shows Rising Antisemitic Violence

President of the Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein said on Newsmax Monday that recent deadly shootings in Australia and the United States should be viewed as part of a broader pattern of antisemitic and Islamist violence.

He also accused major media outlets of downplaying key details.

Klein said the Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney and a separate shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island both had antisemitic undertones.

Australian authorities have described the Bondi Beach attack as an antisemitic terrorist act. Gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah gathering near Bondi Beach, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more.

Police said the victims were targeted because they were Jewish and attending a religious celebration. One suspect was killed by police and another was taken into custody. Explosive materials were also recovered at the scene.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as terrorism and said Jewish communities across Australia would receive additional security protection.

Klein said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the Bondi Beach killings were "intentionally targeting Jews on Hanukkah," adding that the attack should be recognized as part of a larger global trend of antisemitic violence.

Klein also addressed the shooting at Brown University, where two students were killed and nine others wounded after a gunman opened fire on campus Saturday afternoon.

Authorities in Rhode Island have not publicly identified a suspect or confirmed a motive.

Investigators have said the incident remains under active investigation and have not released information linking the attack to religion or ideology.

Klein claimed on air that the shooter shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack and that the violence targeted a Jewish studies class taught by an Israeli professor. He said friends at Brown University told him those details.

Law enforcement officials and the university have not confirmed those claims, and no major news organizations have independently verified them.

Klein criticized what he described as a lack of media scrutiny surrounding the Brown shooting, saying similar claims would receive greater attention if the circumstances involved different groups.

He broadened his remarks to violence in Europe, arguing that Christians and Jews have been targeted for years by Islamist extremists. He cited immigration policies in Poland and Hungary as responses to that threat.

Klein called for pressure on Arab and Islamic education systems, Muslim religious leaders, and governments that he accused of funding extremist groups.

He also urged world leaders, including President Donald Trump, to deliver forceful speeches condemning violent rhetoric and antisemitism.

Authorities in both Australia and the United States said investigations into the Bondi Beach and Brown University shootings are ongoing.

Officials have urged the public to rely on verified information as details continue to emerge.

