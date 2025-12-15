Rabbi Menken to Newsmax: Australian PM 'Has Blood on His Hands'

Australia's prime minister "has blood on his hands" after the deadly shooting targeting Jews in Sydney, Rabbi Yaakov Menken told Newsmax on Monday.

Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, appeared on "Newsline" to discuss what he described as an escalating global wave of antisemitism, one that has now turned lethal at the start of Hanukkah.

Attackers at Bondi Beach killed 15 people attending a Jewish Hanukkah gathering. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it antisemitic terrorism.

While noting that the Jewish community has endured hatred for generations and will "always persevere," Menken warned that the latest violence is not a localized political dispute but part of what he called a "very well-funded Muslim Brotherhood supported terror campaign globally targeting Jews and Jewish communities."

"This is not about Israel," Menken told host Tracy Sabol, arguing the broader target is Jewish life itself — synagogues, community events, and ordinary families simply gathering in peace.

Menken pointed to Australia's recent decision — alongside France, Britain, and Canada — to recognize a Palestinian state as a reckless move that, in his view, "reward[s] terrorism" and invites more bloodshed.

He said his organization warned at the time that such recognition would "only lead to more," and he placed direct blame on Australia's leadership.

"I honestly believe that Prime Minister Albanese of Australia has blood on his hands right now," Menken said.

Pope Leo XIV also condemned what he called "antisemitic violence" behind the Sydney massacre and prayed for the victims and peace during the holiday season.

The weekend's horrors were not confined to Australia.

In the U.S., a manhunt continued after a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that killed two people and wounded nine during final exams.

Police later released a detained person of interest, saying the investigation had moved in a different direction and the shooter remained at large.

For conservatives, Menken's warning resonates beyond any one country: When Western leaders minimize Islamist radicalism, indulge anti-Israel narratives, or treat "recognition" gestures as cost-free symbolism, they risk emboldening extremists who read concession as permission.

Menken urged governments to "pull back" from what he called an "insanity" that legitimizes "a Palestinian state that exists for hate alone," while condemning the climate seen "on college campuses across America and around the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com