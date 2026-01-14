Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Bill Empowers Trump to Annex Greenland

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday about legislation he is sponsoring that would empower President Donald Trump to take "whatever steps necessary" to annex or otherwise acquire Greenland as a U.S. territory, framing it as a national security imperative in the face of growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic.

Fine told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that his bill, the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, would provide the legal framework for Trump to pursue the acquisition of the autonomous Danish territory, saying it would safeguard America’s strategic interests in the region.

The legislation authorizes the president to "annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States" and would require a report to Congress on the legal changes needed for eventual statehood.

"Greenland should be part of the United States," Fine said, arguing that the U.S. cannot allow the island to fall into the hands of Russia or China.

He warned that even a population of roughly 57,000 choosing alignment with adversarial powers could pose a risk to U.S. security.

Fine dismissed concerns that such a move could strain alliances, asserting that NATO benefits the alliance far more than it benefits America, and stressing Greenland’s location in the Western Hemisphere.

"Greenland is not in Europe," he said, labeling resistance to U.S. acquisition as rooted in centuries-old territorial disputes that have little relevance to modern security challenges.

His comments came amid heightened debate over Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland — an issue the president has championed as vital to U.S. defense against global adversaries.

Under current proposals, Congress would first need to authorize any change in sovereignty, and Greenland’s residents would have to agree to join the U.S. under constitutional processes.

Greenland remains an autonomous territory within Denmark, and Danish and Greenlandic leaders have repeatedly affirmed that the island is not for sale and that its future should be decided by its people, a position that has drawn criticism of the U.S. proposal from European allies.

"In the same way that being part of America has worked out for Alaska, the same will be true for the people of Greenland," Fine said.

