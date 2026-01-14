Carla Sands to Newsmax: Trump Will Secure Greenland as Denmark Falls Short

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands said Wednesday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump is determined to secure Greenland, predicting Denmark cannot adequately defend the semi-autonomous territory and suggesting the issue could become a defining moment of Trump's presidency.

Sands, now chair of foreign policy at the America First Policy Institute, told "Newsline" that talks between U.S. and Danish officials should be viewed as an opening round, noting Denmark's prime minister had not spoken with Trump directly for a year.

"This is only the first meeting," Sands said, adding that the moment "may make President Trump go down in history" in a way she compared to Thomas Jefferson's Louisiana Purchase.

Sands said Greenland's stated push for eventual independence, combined with its small population, leaves it unable to "govern, defend and develop" without outside support.

She also said Denmark is failing to meet NATO expectations to defend its own territory, pointing to Article 3 of the alliance's charter.

Sands referenced Trump's past pressure on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, saying he warned in 2019 that Greenland "is not secure."

She claimed Frederiksen pledged $200 million for defense equipment but later spent only a fraction of that amount, concluding, "anything she says we cannot trust or believe."

The comments came as the White House awaited a readout on discussions related to Greenland, which Trump has framed as a national security priority tied to Arctic shipping lanes and concerns about Russian and Chinese influence.

Sands also weighed in on Iran, saying she would not second-guess Trump but described his approach as part of a broader strategy aimed at U.S. adversaries.

She said pressure on Iran, along with moves affecting Venezuela, could tighten oil supplies used by China and potentially force Beijing to comply with trade commitments.

Calling Iran "an ancient, beautiful culture," Sands said Iranians "deserve to have opportunity and freedom," while blaming the country's clerical leadership for repression and for backing militant groups abroad.

She said she believes the current uprising could succeed, and suggested the administration could increase pressure if Iranian authorities carry out threatened executions of prisoners.

