Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Oust Rep. Omar From US

Rep. Randy Fine, who is pursuing action against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Sunday on Newsmax that he agrees with President Donald Trump's demand that she be "sent out" of the U.S.

"I don't think Ilhan Omar should be expelled from Congress," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I think she should be expelled from the United States, and that's something that I'm working on.”

Trump, speaking Friday at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, pointed to allegations in connection with an investigation alleging that as much as $9 billion in fraud was committed against federal aid programs in Minnesota.

Trump also accused Omar of spreading a false account involving law enforcement and her son, and he repeated past personal allegations about her.

Fine said Omar reflects broader failures in U.S. immigration policy and said his efforts will move beyond public statements.

"She'll deal with it on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives," Fine said, describing what he said would be a formal push rather than political messaging.

Fine tied his criticism to Minnesota's handling of state programs now under scrutiny, citing audits and allegations that fraud has spread across multiple initiatives.

He criticized Gov. Tim Walz, who has said there is no evidence of $9 billion in fraud while promising to address wrongdoing.

"That's a bunch of garbage," Fine said. "I mean, he's been governor for almost eight years. This happened under his watch. They knew exactly what was going on."

Fine suggested the fraud allegations in Minnesota could mirror problems in other Democratic-led states, saying he expects similar issues could be uncovered elsewhere.

Fine also said he is pursuing legislation to restrict public benefits, arguing that taxpayer-funded programs should be limited to U.S. citizens.

"That's why I filed a bill to end all welfare to all noncitizens, both legal and illegal,” he said.

Fine said he intends to keep pressing the matter in Congress, framing it as a question of accountability and protecting taxpayers.

