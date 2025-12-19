Rep. Fine Eyes House Vote to Expel Ilhan Omar

One Florida lawmaker reportedly is "actively considering" forcing a vote to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House of Representatives.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Axios on Wednesday he is weighing the move after Omar's campaign blasted out a fundraising email urging supporters to demand Fine's expulsion over remarks he made about "mainstream Muslims."

Fine said if he pursues expulsion, he intends to do it the formal way, on the House floor, not as a political email pitch.

Expulsion is the most severe punishment available to the House, but Fine's effort would face towering odds.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote to expel a member, meaning that even if Republicans were unified, dozens of Democrats would have to join them — an outcome that appears unlikely in a sharply divided Congress.

Still, Fine's comments underscore how intensifying clashes over national security, immigration, and Israel are spilling into the House's disciplinary tools, and how some lawmakers are increasingly willing to force recorded votes that put colleagues on the spot.

Fine pointed to long-running allegations — which Omar has denied — involving her immigration history and a claim that she once married her brother.

Fine also accused Omar of sympathizing with or excusing Islamist extremism, a charge her allies reject as political smears.

Omar dismissed Fine's talk as posturing, telling Axios that "nobody takes that man serious."

The dispute escalated after Florida Politics reported Omar's campaign called Fine "unfit for office" and urged supporters to sign a petition seeking his expulsion.

The email cited comments Fine made in a House committee hearing suggesting that those who "seek your destruction" should be destroyed first.

Fine later amplified his views online, calling for stricter immigration policies involving Muslim-majority countries — remarks that triggered denunciations from activist groups including the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The Fine-Omar feud is also unfolding against a broader backdrop of repeated efforts to sanction Omar.

In September, a Republican censure attempt over Omar's comments related to conservative leader Charlie Kirk failed by one vote when four Republicans joined Democrats to table the resolution.

More recently, White House border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax the Trump administration is examining Omar's immigration history, reviving allegations she has repeatedly denied and that have not been proven in court.

Omar brushed off the claims, saying investigators would not find wrongdoing.

Fine has also pushed legislation reflecting a wider "America First" argument about loyalty and citizenship.

In October, he introduced the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act of 2025, a bill that would bar candidates holding foreign citizenship from serving in Congress unless they renounce it before taking office.

The Omar controversy has become a symbol of what they argue is a double standard in Washington, where inflammatory rhetoric and anti-American views are tolerated so long as they come from the political left.