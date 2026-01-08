Rep. Randy Fine to Newsmax: ICE Just Trying to Do Its Job

Protesters need to "stay out of the way" of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who are just trying to do their jobs, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Fine, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Education and Workforce Committee, reacted sharply on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" after video circulated showing a fatal shooting in Minneapolis involving an ICE officer and a 37-year-old woman.

While Democrats and activist groups have rushed to condemn federal immigration enforcement, Fine argued the real outrage should be directed at those interfering with law enforcement operations.

"If you impede the actions of our law enforcement as they seek to repel foreign invaders from our country, you get what's coming to you," Fine told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter.

"Stay away from our law enforcement officers. All they are trying to do is go after and round up foreigners who are in our country illegally and send them home."

Fine said he was "angry" the ICE officer is now being scrutinized for what Fine described as a justified use of force, adding that the broader lesson for the left is simple: do not obstruct federal officers.

The shooting has intensified political tensions in Minnesota, where thousands gathered in Minneapolis to protest, and demonstrations were called in major cities including New York, Chicago, Seattle, Phoenix, Orlando, and Columbus.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the incident an act of "domestic terrorism" and said the officer acted in self-defense. However, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, disputed that characterization.

Fine reserved particular criticism for Frey, saying on air that the mayor should be arrested for obstructing federal law enforcement.

"Frey told ICE to get out of his city," Fine said. "They are the federal government enforcing legitimate federal law ... He should be arrested, and he should be put in jail."

Fine also accused Democrats of escalating conflict nationwide, claiming they are "fanning the flames" by encouraging protest movements that increasingly put officers at risk.

Video showed the vehicle backing up and pulling away toward the officer, who then opened fire, raising questions about whether the officer reasonably feared for his life — a key standard in both federal and Minnesota law.

Fine warned that any attempt by local officials to charge the ICE officer would be politically motivated and could trigger a broader standoff between state and federal authorities.

"I think everyone who attempts to arrest that federal agent should be arrested themselves and put in jail," Fine said. "It is time for Americans to stop letting the left act like this."

As investigations continue, Fine argued the focus should remain on restoring law and order and supporting the officers tasked with enforcing immigration law — not rewarding those who interfere.

Reuters contributed to this story.

