Trump Slams 'Radical Left' After Minn. ICE Clash Leaves Motorist Dead, Officers Hurt

President Donald Trump ripped into what he called "Radical Left" violence in a new Truth Social post Wednesday after an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis ended with a motorist shot and killed and federal officers injured.

Trump said he viewed video of the incident and called it "a horrible thing to watch," while accusing activists of escalating attacks on immigration agents and law enforcement officers across the country.

"I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota," Trump wrote, adding that "the woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator."

Trump said the driver was "very disorderly, obstructing and resisting," and he claimed she "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer."

The woman was identified by her mother as Twin Cities resident Renee Nicole Good, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Trump wrote that the ICE officer appeared to have fired "in self defense," and said the injured officer is "now recovering in the hospital," while noting the situation is still under investigation.

Trump linked the incident to what he described as daily threats and assaults directed at federal agents, writing that "the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis."

Trump urged Americans to "stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers" from what he called a "Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate," while declaring agents are simply trying to do the job of "MAKING AMERICA SAFE."

Federal officials said the shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis during a crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the motorist tried to run over law enforcement officers and that the shooting was an act of "domestic terrorism."

McLaughlin said an ICE officer, "fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public," fired defensive shots, and she said, "He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a press conference that the woman appeared to be in a car blocking the roadway when she was approached by an ICE officer.

O'Hara said video showed the vehicle beginning to drive off and making contact with an agent before at least two shots were fired.

O'Hara said the deceased suspect was a 37-year-old white woman who had been shot in the head.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the episode during a visit to Texas as an "act of domestic terrorism" carried out against ICE officers.

Noem said the woman tried to run officers over and ram them with her vehicle, and she said, "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him."

DHS said the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted the federal account, saying DHS' explanation for the shooting was a "garbage narrative."

Frey said the department was "trying to spin this as an action of self-defense," and he told reporters that after viewing the video, "that is [expletive]."

The mayor urged ICE to leave his city in an expletive-laden quote, according to Time reporting.

The shooting marked a major escalation during the latest wave of immigration enforcement operations under the Trump administration, authorities said.

The Twin Cities have been on edge since DHS announced Tuesday that it launched a major operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with about 2,000 agents and officers expected to participate.

Federal authorities tied the operation in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents, according to officials familiar with the crackdown.

A large crowd of protesters gathered at the scene after the shooting, and they directed anger at local police and federal officers, officials said.

Among the federal officials on scene was Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has played a prominent role in crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago, and other major cities.

The shooting occurred in a modest neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets in the city.

The location is about a mile from the intersection where George Floyd died during his 2020 arrest, an event that turned Minneapolis into a national flashpoint for protests and policing debates.

Trump's Truth Social post framed the incident as proof that federal agents are increasingly being targeted, and he argued the country must rally behind officers carrying out immigration enforcement operations.

Trump said Americans must stand with ICE and law enforcement against "this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate" as he called for stronger public support and protection for agents on the front lines.