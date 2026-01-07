Minneapolis ICE Shooting Sparks Democrat Backlash

A federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis turned deadly Wednesday, setting off an immediate political firestorm as Democrat officials accused the Trump administration of reckless enforcement while federal authorities described a violent confrontation during an active operation.

An ICE officer shot and killed a woman during the incident, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The shooting comes as the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement nationwide, placing renewed focus on public safety, federal authority, and resistance to ICE operations in Democrat-led cities.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office was monitoring early reports as details continued to emerge.

"My office is monitoring reports of an ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis today. Reports are still coming in, but [it] has been reported that a woman was killed. My heart goes out to her and her family. And anyone hurt or killed in this act of violence," Ellison wrote Wednesday on X.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the situation was caused by "violent rioters."

However, Ellison blamed the Trump administration's enforcement posture for the confrontation.

"While there's a lot we don't know at this time, let me be clear about one thing: Donald Trump's decision to send thousands of armed ICE agents to Minnesota is causing serious harm and spreading terror throughout our communities. His reckless decision to escalate the aggression and number of immigration agents is a causal factor," Ellison said.

President Trump said video of the incident suggested the officer acted in self-defense.

In a post Wednesday on Truth Social, Trump said he had "just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

"It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense," Trump wrote.

Democratic lawmakers sharply disputed that account.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., accused ICE of responsibility for the woman's death.

"ICE just killed a U.S. citizen, allegedly blocking her from medical care and letting her die," Ansari wrote on X. "This is horrifying. ICE is a rogue agency incapable of reform. Minneapolis Mayor Frey is calling for ICE to vacate the city, and I echo that call."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he reviewed video of the incident and rejected the administration's characterization, using explicit language to criticize federal officials.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, a Minnesota native, said the administration was misrepresenting the incident.

"A woman in Minnesota was shot and killed by ICE today. We all saw the video, and the Trump administration is lying about it," Martin wrote on X.

"Rioters began blocking ICE officers, and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them," the Department of Homeland Security said.