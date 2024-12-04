Betsy DeVos to Newsmax: Teacher's Union Head Is Power Hungry

President-elect Donald Trump's former Education Department secretary, Betsy DeVos, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, was power-obsessed and wanted to keep education dollars consolidated in Washington as opposed to the states.

"Teachers don't want to have the bureaucracy of the Department of Education. Teachers don't. The key is that [Weingarten] does. And she wants to have that power consolidated ... because she wants to have power from cradle to grave over everything to do with education," DeVos told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

DeVos then stated that teachers should not want a Department of Education overseeing their schools.

"The right thing for teachers is to not have that bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. — all the strings attached to states and local districts."

