Sen. Paul to Newsmax: OSHA's Stay on Mandates Shows 'Sense and Rationality'

Sen. Rand Paul, who has released a report about the economic impact of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, on Thursday applauded the decision by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to suspend its orders on the directive, telling Newsmax that some "sense and rationality" has come into play.

"This is also good news for workers across the country and for employers," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They can disregard the mandate for now, until the court makes another decision."

Paul added that it's ironic that the Supreme Court's decision on Obamacare was that the "commerce clause cannot be used to tell people to buy insurance," and the same clause will likely be used to rule against vaccine mandates.

"This mandate cannot stand and won't be enforced," said Paul.

In his report, Paul highlighted the economic cost of vaccine mandates in Kentucky, with reports about the rest of the states expected to be released on Thursday.

"Under President [Joe] Biden’s unlawful and unconstitutional vaccine mandates, Kentucky risks losing up to 34% of its labor force, not to mention it will cost Kentucky businesses at least $50 million," Paul wrote in the report.

"In a free country, people have the right to make their own healthcare decisions. President Biden’s command that working Americans and private businesses submit to his mandate upon penalty of loss of livelihood is a flagrant abuse of power that will destroy Kentucky’s economy and workforce."

"I think the thing that people need to realize is people think, oh, you're just telling people to do something," said Paul on Newsmax. "They are losing their liberty, but they're also losing economically by this."

There are also people who have "had COVID already like me and who have immunity and don't see the use or the need for being vaccinated," said Paul. "Our report shows is that there are economic consequences for this. You know that the state and the people in the individuals will lose not only liberty, but they will lose in their wallets. They will lose their pocket ... their means of sustaining their family, their economic livelihood."

Paul also hit back at Dr. Anthony Fauci's latest comments that booster shots may soon be included in the definition of being fully vaccinated.

"It's long past time that we should disregard his mandates, his edicts, and his advice," said Paul.

"He thinks he's the central authority. But when you have one central authority what you get is authoritarianism, and he should be completely discounted because he's actually covering up many things. He's covering up the science of natural immunity, but he's also covered up the origins of this."

Paul added that Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden's medical adviser, has not changed his opinion but "bears some responsibility" for the pandemic.

"I think his casual disregard for individual liberty is awful, but also his casual disregard for science," said Paul. "It's a terrible combination, the two of them, but it's long past time that we're rid of him and people should completely discount him."

