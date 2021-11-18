×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | COVID | hospitals | healthcare workers | vaccination

Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. Hospital Personnel Still Unvaccinated

healthcare workers outside in New York City during pandemic
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 18 November 2021 08:48 AM

Nearly a third of health care staff in U.S. hospitals were not vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, a new study shows.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.3 million health care workers at more than 2,000 hospitals nationwide between Jan. 20 and Sept. 15.

"Our analysis revealed that vaccine coverage among U.S. hospital-based [health care personnel] stalled significantly after initial uptake," said lead author Hannah Reses, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between January and April, vaccination rates quickly rose from 36% to 60%, but then slowed substantially, reaching 70% as of Sept. 15, the study found.

While vaccination coverage increased just 5% between April and August, it rose another 5% from August to September. Researchers said the jump may have been a response to rising COVID rates associated with the highly contagious Delta variant or vaccination mandates in some areas.

By the study's end, the highest vaccination rates were seen in children's hospitals (77%), followed by short-term acute care hospitals (70.1%), long-term acute care hospitals (68.8%) and critical access hospitals (64%).

Rates were higher in hospitals in metropolitan counties (71%) than in rural counties (65.1%) and non-metropolitan rural counties (63.3%), according to findings. By U.S. government definitions, most counties, whether metro or non-metro, contain a combination of urban and rural populations.

The study was published Nov. 18 in the American Journal of Infection Control.

"Additional efforts are needed now to improve [health care personnel] vaccine coverage and reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission to patients and other hospital staff," Reses said in a journal news release.

Ann Marie Pettis, president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, noted that hospital-based health care workers play a "critical role in influencing community uptake of vaccines." They are also at increased risk for getting COVID and spreading it, she added.

"The findings from this analysis suggest that vaccine mandates as well as investment in additional educational and promotional activities could help increase vaccine coverage among [personnel] to better protect public health," Pettis said in the release.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Nearly a third of health care staff in U.S. hospitals were not vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.3 million health care workers at more than 2,000 hospitals nationwide between Jan. 20 and Sept. 15."Our...
COVID, hospitals, healthcare workers, vaccination
343
2021-48-18
Thursday, 18 November 2021 08:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved