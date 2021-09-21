Rand Paul to Newsmax: Dem Open Borders 'Insanity'

Democrats are pushing for open borders in an act of "insanity" as thousands of immigrants, mostly Haitians, sit camped underneath the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, Sen. Rand Paul tells Newsmax.

"That's insanity, having an open border," Paul, R-Ky., said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "There's polling that showed that over 700 million people would come tomorrow."

Paul slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who has urged President Joe Biden to stop expelling the Haitians who are here illegally under the Title 42 policy first implemented by President Donald Trump.

Schumer called the policy "hateful and xenophobic," which Paul took issue with.

"I'm all for legal immigration," Paul countered. "In fact, I would increase legal immigration, but I would have zero illegal immigration. They all ought to go back. Send them all back. Don't let one of them in illegally. Apply to come to our country in a normal fashion will welcome you."

Schumer is talking about open borders, Paul said, because he concerned about an election challenge from far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is "more radical than you can possibly imagine, so he has to meet her on her own ground."

AOC, as she is known, said that "no one should be deported, but that is a crazy notion," Paul said. "It will lead to more people coming."

Tens of thousands of people are coming already because they perceive the Biden administration as being weak on the border, he said.

