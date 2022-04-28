Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Border Broken Because of Biden's Attitude

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and others in the Biden administration claim they inherited a faulty border situation from former President Donald Trump, but the goal all along since President Joe Biden took office has been to open the border, Sen. Rand Paul said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think it goes to attitude, and the reason it's broken is they've encouraged people all across Central America and Mexico to come to our country," the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "People knew when Biden was elected that he believed in open borders and that he wouldn't do anything to turn people around, so since he's been elected, tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people have come in, and he's distributing them throughout the country."

Paul said that when Trump was in office, other countries knew he believed in a "firm, fixed, secure border" that included a remain in Mexico policy that kept asylum seekers waiting in Mexico rather than being released in the United States.

"The Democratic Party, Biden and virtually all of them, really believe in open borders," Paul said. "They think that we're just fine. They don't care if it overwhelms our social services, our hospitals, or our welfare programs."

That also shows a "complete disdain" for immigrants, Paul said.

"Immigration encourages trafficking, encourages drug transportation, all of the things but it's really bad for the people trying to get across the river illegally," Paul said. "It's not good for those people, either. But this is an attitude that the Democrats have."

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was to be in the Capitol again Thursday for another round of questions from House lawmakers. Paul said he wants someone to ask Mayorkas why the administration isn't endorsing the "remain in Mexico" policy, which would "slow down quite a bit of the numbers."

It would also alleviate the pressure on the Border Patrol, as it will allow them to enforce border security rather than process people coming across the border, Paul said.

"If I were in charge, I'd put a helicopter station every five miles, and anybody who comes across would be immediately transported back," said Paul. "You don't get processed at all unless you come through legal ports of entry."

Paul also on Thursday slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, for saying that the pandemic is no longer in effect in the United States.

"We are out of the pandemic phase, and the reason we're out of it is because of natural immunity and vaccine immunity," he said. "So if you do a random test of 1,000 people anywhere in the U.S. and you say, do you have antibodies to the virus or antibodies to the vaccine, it's over 95% may be close to 97%."

But with Fauci, "it is alarming to listen to this man say that the court should not challenge his edicts. People should examine that statement, and we should really try to decide as a country if we want to be a country run by petty tyrants who believe that they should not be subjected to the Constitution or the court. That to me is alarming."

Paul also commented on the news that the economy has shrunk by 1.4% for the first time since the pandemic began, saying that since the Biden administration doesn't understand what causes inflation, it can't fix it.

"Inflation is caused because we borrowed $6 trillion in two years, more money than we have ever borrowed in a shorter period than has ever happened in our history," said Paul, adding that the decline might be the beginning of a recession.

"I hope that doesn't happen," he said, "but if it does, it's the responsibility of Democrats for spending us into this huge debt hole."

