Texas Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: All Congress Should Have to Visit Border

Any member of the U.S. Congress who votes on border-related issues should first have to go to the Mexico border and see the "disaster that's being caused there" by President Joe Biden's policies, Texas Rep. Brian Harrison told Newsmax on Monday.

"I actually just returned from the border a couple of weeks ago, myself with some of the same members of Congress that are down there right now, and it's just gut-wrenching and heartbreaking to talk to these landowners, these farmers and ranchers, who are having their lives and their livelihoods completely upended," the Texas Republican, who served as the chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "National Report."

"They're scared to go outside after dark," he added. "They're carrying weapons with them. They're scared to let their kids stay at home without them."

Harrison noted the death of Texas Army National Guard Spc. Bishop Evans, who drowned Friday while trying to save two migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande River.

Evans' body was found Monday after a weekend of searching. The two migrants are in the custody of the Border Patrol and were believed to have been trafficking narcotics across the river at Eagle Pass.

"I would like to know what would Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would like to say to him or his family," said Harrison, noting that Biden wants to remove the Title 42 guidelines put in place while Harrison was working at HHS.

"This is a disaster completely of his own making," Harrison said. "Joe Biden inherited the most secure border in history, and he's turned it into this disaster, and I'll tell you there's never been a greater marketing or advertising campaign for the cartels, the coyotes, the sex traders, traffickers, than Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' open-border policies."

When the Title 42 guidelines, used to keep people out of the country based on the COVID-19 pandemic, are lifted, the numbers of immigrants will rise, even based on the administration's estimates, Harrison said.

"We've had almost 700,000 or 800,000 illegal immigrants come to this country and set up shop in the interior of the United States," he said. "That's roughly the same population as the entire city of Denver."

