Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Biden Immigration Policies Led to Tragic Murder

In a scathing rebuke of the Biden administration's immigration policies, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., asserted that the recent murder of nursing student Laken Riley should be enough for Americans to reject the administration's approach.

His comments come in the wake of a grand jury indictment detailing the brutal killing of Riley on the University of Georgia's campus.

Paul, in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, expressed outrage over the murder of nursing student Laken Riley and pointed fingers at the Biden administration's immigration policies.

"I think this issue alone, this particular instance, the heinous crime, you know, just the sadness that the family must be going through. This should be enough to defeat Biden, really," Paul said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"The idea that his administration let people in not for what the law says you can let people in, but they let him in because the camps were full. This guy is a career criminal, by all appearances," he added.

Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was indicted by a Clarke County grand jury on Tuesday in connection with Riley's murder. The indictment includes charges of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, and hindering or obstructing a person from making an emergency telephone call, WISTV reported.

According to the indictment, Ibarra allegedly struck Riley's head multiple times with a rock and "asphyxiated her in a manner unknown to the Grand Jurors." After the killing, the document claims Ibarra attempted to cover up the crime by hiding a jacket and gloves.

Riley, a student at Augusta University, was discovered dead on Feb. 22 in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick on the University of Georgia's campus. Her roommate reported her missing to the university's police department after she failed to return home from a morning run at the school's intramural fields.

Paul emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "All it took to save this girl's life was someone doing their job at the border; doing their job or any other time he was arrested, do your job … I mean, this should be enough to get rid of all these politicians that are letting this happen."

The senator's remarks underscore the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policy and its impact on public safety, particularly in the wake of tragedies such as Riley's death.

Amid calls for justice, Riley's family and community continue to mourn her loss while policymakers face mounting pressure to address the systemic failures that contributed to her untimely demise.

