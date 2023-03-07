×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rand paul | anthony fauci | covid | lab leak

Rand Paul to Newsmax: Fauci Got Others to Drop Leak Story

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 08:36 PM EST

Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, persuaded fellow scientists to drop their theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak and turn to his theory that it began from a wet market — then used the paper they wrote on it as part of a cover-up in the early days of the pandemic, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., tells Newsmax.

"He felt guilty about funding the research in China that became COVID-19, Paul said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And so I think, his guilt and his fear of retribution, or his fear of culpability, led him to perhaps the most massive cover-up in modern medical history."

Paul sits on the Senate Select Subcommittee on the Origins of COVID-19 which holds its second hearing on Wednesday.

He told Schmitt that from the very first days of the COVID outbreak in the United States  —  on January 31 — that Fauci was exchanging emails "all night long."

"The next day he has a video conference and in that conference, all of the virologists are telling him they think it came from the (Wuhan) lab," Paul said. "And he convinces them that day — we don't know exactly how, because that's been redacted — but he convinces them to change their mind and write an article for a scientific journal."

Then, Paul said, Fauci uses that very article "to justify why this had to have come from nature."

Why was Fauci so intent on such a cover-up, according to Paul?

Paul says it was because Fauci and Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health provided American dollars to the Wuhan lab for research a year earlier.

"We also learned that in 2018 the Wuhan lab was asking for money from DARPA, which is part of our Defense Department, and they wanted to create a super virus that was a coronavirus with a furin cleavage site," he said.

A furin cleavage site, Paul explained is "a peculiar thing that helps the virus invade the cell, and it just so happens to be in COVID-19. So a year before the pandemic the Wuhan lab is asking to create a virus that in the end looked just like COVID-19. Coincidence? I think not."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, persuaded fellow scientists to drop their theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak and turn to his theory that it began from a wet market.
rand paul, anthony fauci, covid, lab leak
419
2023-36-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 08:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved