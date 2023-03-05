Jim Jordan: What Was Dr. Fauci Trying to Hide?

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said Sunday he wants to get to the bottom of one "fundamental question" concerning the ongoing investigation into the origins of the COVID-19: pandemic: Why was Dr. Anthony Fauci trying to hide the narrative that the coronavirus was leaked from China's Wuhan Institution of Virology?

"Why was Dr. Fauci so consumed with making sure the narrative wasn't about the lab?" the Ohio Republican told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "I think it's because they were doing gain of function research there, he didn't want that out, and that was the narrative that everyone on the left bought into."

However, he said, "the facts and common sense most importantly pointed to the lab leak theory."

"With this virus, they have told us all kinds of things that turned out to be false," said Jordan. "They told us it didn't come from a lab, now it looks like it sure did because the Department of Energy, FBI, everyone says it came from a lab. They said it wasn't gain-of-function research, but it sure looks like it was. They said it wasn't our tax dollars used at that Wuhan Institute of Virology, yes, they were. Then they told us the vaccinated couldn't get it, couldn't transmit it, there was no such thing as natural immunity, so time and time again they told us things that were not accurate."

The COVID investigation and a probe into the weaponization of government agencies are topics for hearings on Capitol Hill this week.

Jordan said two of the "Twitter Files" writers, Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger will testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

"[Twitter owner] Elon Musk made available what he described as a crime scene, where you could talk about how the government was pressuring the big tech companies to prime and prep them and shape the narrative, and that's exactly what they did," said Jordan.

The best example is how the story of Hunter Biden's laptop was hidden during the runup to the 2020 presidential election, said Jordan.

"When it came, they superseded that story and everyone, big tech, big media all joined in. And the clincher on the deal was five days after that New York Post story appeared, guess what happened? Fifty-one former Intel officials signed the now-famous letter where it says this story has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

But the story, Jordan said, would have impacted the presidential election.

Jordan and other congressional Republicans have been calling for a special counsel on the Hunter Biden issue, and he said Sunday that there is a conflict with a U.S. attorney investigating the son of a sitting president.

"We want to know how was that decision made that there's not a special counsel there because it seems like there probably should be," he said. "That's what we asked in the letter we sent this past week."

Jordan added that several subpoenas have been sent out to get information about the weaponization of government, and much information has been learned in the past few months.

"We want the facts on the table so that we can propose legislation and then also use the appropriations process to change the behavior," said Jordan. "Think just about the FBI, what we've learned in the past few months. First of all, we learned a year and a half ago that they were targeting parents. Then a few weeks ago we learned they were targeting traditional Catholics."

Jordan said the investigation also includes whistleblowers, three of whom have already been questioned, and a "couple dozen others" who have not been willing to come out in public.

"In the end, the real power of Congress, the legislative branch, is the power of the purse," said Jordan. And Jordan emphasized, this Congress intends to use that power.